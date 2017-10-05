LP&L moves toward 'cost effective' changes with ERCOT

Lubbock Power & Light has initiated the formal application process to join the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

This comes after LP&L submitted an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, focusing on the impacts of LP&L disconnecting from the Southwest Power Pool and connecting instead to the the ERCOT system.

This filing follows 2 years of extensive research by many different stakeholders on whether or not the City of Lubbock should join the Texas state electrical grid.

According to LP&L Director of Electric Utilities David McCalla, the electric company, "stated from the beginning that moving to ERCOT accomplishes the goal of providing Lubbock citizens a diversified portfolio of reliable and affordable Texas power for generations to come. With the benefit of the studies we have performed, we feel as confident as ever that this move will achieve our stated goals and benefit the State of Texas as a whole.”

This began in September of 2015 when the LP&L Electric Utility Board and the Lubbock City Council announced that they would begin the process of joining ERCOT as part of the 2019 Solution. Since then LP&L has worked closely with stakeholders in studies and public workshops focused on the effect of entering ERCOT.

Mayor Dan Pope says, "“This is an important moment in Lubbock’s history. We are securing the resources needed to sustain the economic vitality of our city for years to come."

Now, the electric company plans to use these results to see if it is in the public's interest to allow Lubbock to join the over 90% of Texans currently in ERCOT.

This week LP&L customers can expect to receive postcard notifications alerting them to the filing of the application with the PUC.

A conclusion is expected in the first quarter of 2018.