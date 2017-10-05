Lubbock County Commissioner Mark Heinrich announces candidacy for reelection

Lubbock County Commissioner Mark Heinrich announced his candidacy for reelection in the Republican primary on Thursday morning.

Heinrich, commissioner for Precinct 2, will finish his third four-year term in 2018.

Heinrich said public safety and law enforcement are primary concerns as Lubbock County continues to grow. He said the country has grown 25 percent since 2001.

He said the construction of the Lubbock County Detention Center was the only debt that the county has left and that will be paid off in 2026

Heinrich praised the Lubbock County Law Enforcement Center and the Lubbock County Detention Center projects and said Lubbock County's low debt was evidence of good fiscal management by the commissioners.

County Commissioner Precinct 2 lies generally in the southeast portion of Lubbock County, encompassing all of the cities of Slaton, Ransom Canyon, Buffalo Lakes and south and east parts of the city of Lubbock. All of Slaton ISD and Roosevelt ISD are in Precinct 4 as well as parts of Lubbock and Cooper ISD’s.

The filing period for the March 5, 2018 Republican and Democrat Primaries opens Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 11.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.