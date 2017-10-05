Lubbock police block off streets around Red Raider parking garage

Lubbock police block off streets around Red Raider parking garag - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police briefly blocked off an area around a Red Raider parking garage as they spoke with a man inside.

There was no danger to the public and the man has now been taken to a hospital.

3rd Street from University to Canton, and all roads northbound from 4th Street were blocked off on Thursday afternoon but should be open again shortly.

