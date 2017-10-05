Congressman Jodey Arrington talks budget approval, tax reform, gun control

We sat down with District 19 Representative Jodey Arrington to talk about a number of issues on Thursday, including the budget for 2018, tax reform and gun control.

House lawmakers have passed a $4.1 trillion budget resolution to advance tax reform.

The budget contains $1.1 trillion in non-entitlement spending, including nearly $622 billions dollars on defense.

Senate Republicans are expected to take up their version of the budget resolution.

Congressman Arrington says this tax reform and tax relief for the working and middle class is going to be a major driver of economic growth.

Arrington calls this a huge milestone that has not been seen in decades, but will allow people to keep more of their own hard earned money.

"Not only can people keep more of their hard earned money but we can raise wages for the first time in decades and increase household incomes and give people a better opportunity, a better quality of life, not just more of the same paycheck," Arrington said.

Arrington says the next step is to keep pushing through the Senate.

A full Senate vote is supposed to happen the week of Oct. 16.

Gun control is back in the national conversation as investigators sift through the evidence from the Las Vegas shooting .

Congressman Arrington first wanted to give his thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting but then said we need to stop and take a breath before any actions are taken.

"My other concern is that we don't over react - that we don't have a knee jerk reaction. The second amendment is a fundamental right in this country and I don't want to go down any slippery slope and have a scenario where the law abiding citizens are not able to defend themselves and their family," Arrington said.

When we asked about bump stocks, Arrington said we need to let the investigation be completed before singling out any one aspect of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.