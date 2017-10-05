Battle of the Bands voting now open

For the 13th straight year, I'm super excited for my yearly contest. This year we spotlight the bands with the Battle of the Bands sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.

Over 40 area high school bands will be up for your votes at kcbd.com and each week winners will advance on in the competition.

Here's who's up for your votes this week at kcbd.com. Via a random drawing:

Crosbyton vs. Ralls vs. Lubbock Christian

Spur vs. Monterey

Post vs. Tahoka

All Saints vs. Cotton Center vs. Lubbock High

One vote per minute per email is allowed at kcbd.com. Voting is open until next Thursday at 3 p.m. I'll announce the results Thursday on the News at 6 and open up the next bracket of voting.

Schools that win must submit a video for the round of 16 voting.

In the end, the winning school will earn $3000.

In Previous Battle of the Bands contests, Anton won in 2007 and Lamesa in 2012.

Good luck to all of our area bands and let the music play. It's the Battle of the Bands.

You can click here to vote now for this week's match-ups.

