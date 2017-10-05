Time to clean your medicine cabinet

More Americans are having trouble getting a good night's sleep, a national health survey found.
A new antibody "cocktail" promises to provide effective, if temporary, protection against the Zika virus, a new study reports.
Scientists say they've spotted how mutations in the BRCA1 gene can trigger breast cancer.
Americans may be more willing to talk about mental health issues these days, but misperceptions and stigmas persist, a new survey finds.
Over the past 15 years, measles has gained a new foothold in the United States, likely due to parents choosing not to vaccinate their children, a new study suggests.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
New research finds the number of American women who've lost their lives to breast cancer has fallen precipitously in the past 25 years, with more than 322,000 lives saved in that time.
