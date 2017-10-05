Time to clean your medicine cabinet

Get ready for an important opportunity coming up Saturday.

It's time again for the Medication Cleanout, sponsored by the Texas Tech HSC School of Pharmacy and the Lubbock County VOICES Coalition.

They are asking that you clean out old medicine that is expired or outdated or unused and put it in a bag, in the original containers. Then just drop it off Saturday as you drive through the parking lot of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

Flushing or throwing out old medications can contaminate the environment or increase the risk of drug abuse.

So, you can safely dispose of old medications on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Medical Pavilion in the 3600 block of 4th Street.

For more information, call (806) 414-9495 or visit www.MedicationCleanout.com.

