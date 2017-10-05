End Zone Scores: 10/5

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Week 6.
Estacado 42
Shallowater 20
Amherst 20
Lubbock Titans 70
Randall 45
Caprock 21
Westbrook 83
Dawson 38
