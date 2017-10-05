End Zone Scores: 10/5 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 10/5

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Week 6.

Estacado 42
Shallowater 20

Amherst 20
Lubbock Titans 70

Randall 45
Caprock 21

Westbrook 83
Dawson 38

