Springlike storms possible heading into Saturday

Spring weather shaping up for Friday, including gusty south winds, temps in the 80s and a chance for some strong to severe storms in the evening.

The day will feature scattered clouds, plenty of moisture and a chance that a fast-moving cold front will trigger scattered storms. Storms are not expected to develop until early evening in the northwest South Plains. Storms will move east to southeast across the area late Friday into early Saturday. Some storms may produce hail, high winds and heavy rain, primarily in the northern South Plains.

Temperatures will warm on Friday to the mid to upper 80s with winds of 15-25 mph. Then, behind the overnight cold front the highs on Saturday will stay in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Temps will climb back to the 80s on Sunday with gusty winds, sunshine and drier conditions for the region.

Monday will bring another cold front with much cooler temps, gusty winds and low temps that may fall to the 40s.

