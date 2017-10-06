Oktoberfest event to be hosted at Spirit Ranch

The Metropolitan Rotary Club of Lubbock will host a special Oktoberfest event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Spirit Ranch, located at 701 Regis St.

This event is a fundraiser that will go to help local and international projects in the various activities the rotary club participates in, according to a news release. Admission will be $40 per person which will include a meal, drinks and access to an open bar.

Texas Tech's Cowamongus will cater the event and LLano Brass will provide polka music and entertainment.

Tickets can be bought by contacting the club's chairperson Elda DeSantiago at 806-787-2969.

