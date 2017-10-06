Texas Tech vs. Kansas: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are hitting the road for the second time this season. This time they will face the Kansas Jayhawks in a 11 a.m. kick off.

Here are my 3 keys to victory for Texas Tech to go into Lawrence, Kansas and win their 11th-straight game against the Jayhawks.

Stop the Kansas rushing attack: Last week against a really good West Virginia defense, Kansas rushed the ball for 367 yards and three touchdowns. So, I would look for Kansas to try to keep that going this week against the 46th ranked rushed defense in the nation. If Tech can slow down the Kansas rushing attack, I would look for the defense to have a solid game.

“I think he does a good job of adapting to his personnel. That was definitely the case last week of getting the running backs, he's a very good player, at the ball more, doing different things schematically that they haven't shown a ton of,” Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I think it caught West Virginia off guard a little bit and had success running the football.”

Offensive line needs to play well: This one is a must. Tech's offensive line has to play well in this game, and not have a relapse of the Oklahoma State game. Last week against the Cowboys, the offensive line struggled severely and you can see that in the final stats.

Tech rushed for 54 yards, and had a season low in almost every statistical category. So, it is important for the Red Raider offensive line to come out and be more physical than the Kansas front seven.

Bring the Energy: This one is a must, the last time Tech played Kansas in a 11 a.m. game, the stadium was mostly empty early on. (By the end of the game, there was only 25,186 people in the stands.) So, it is important that the Red Raiders show up and bring great energy to the field.

“Yeah that’s what we have to do is bring our own energy. I think we did a good job of doing that against Houston,” Wide Receiver Dylan Cantrell said. “Obviously, they had a pretty good atmosphere and we had a lot of fans there. Probably won't have as many fans at the Kansas game, but that's exactly what we have to do is wake up early, get going, and bring our own energy.”

Final thoughts: Texas Tech is 17-1 against Kansas, and is currently undefeated in Lawrence. So if Tech can do these 3 things I would look for them to cover them to go into Kansas and pick up a big win.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.