Nick Harpster to announce candidacy for Lubbock County Commissioner District 2

News release courtesy of Nick Harpster campaign

Lubbock, TX — College educator and PhD candidate, Nick Harpster, will announce his candidacy for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2 in the March 6th primary election at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9th, 2017, at the Lubbock County Democratic Headquarters.

All constituents of Precinct 2 deserve to be properly represented by their Commissioner. Nick Harpster will embrace diversity and inclusiveness in order to provide Slaton and South Central Lubbock residents the voice that they deserve.

Known to be a staunch advocate for social justice, this is Nick Harpster’s first run for public office. There are strides to be made in working with the homeless, indigent, and mentally ill populations, as well as making sure we can provide the best education and health care systems to all residents. Our county also needs to be proactive in criminal justice reform to ensure we are providing a safe and secure environment for all residents.

The Lubbock County Democratic Headquarters is located at 2809-A 74th Street. The public is invited join in the enthusiasm of this campaign launch. All inquiries should be directed to the Nick Harpster Campaign at 806-702-4466.