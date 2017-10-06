Texas Tech Volleyball continues road swing at K-State Saturday

Texas Tech volleyball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for its second road match of the week, taking on Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ahearn Field House.

The Red Raiders (12-5, 1-3) look to bounce back against the Wildcats (8-9, 1-3) following Wednesday’s loss at Oklahoma.

Holding a 3-1 mark this season in matches immediately following a loss, Tech will be looking to jump back in the win column in a tough environment. The Red Raiders are 1-20 all-time in Manhattan with the lone win coming in 2004.

“Almost everywhere is smaller than where we play,” head coach Tony Graystone said of the challenges of playing on the road in the Big 12. “That is a big difference. The crowd is almost just a little more on top of you. Then, they get the band in there.”

