Levelland Police searching for missing man

30-year-old Jacob Wayne Duffee has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 28 and the Levelland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Duffee is described to be a white male standing at 5 ft. 4 in., 120 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a police department Facebook post. Police believe he could be in a white 2005 Ford F-250 with the words Landscape Tech in green letters. The license plate is GNT7281.

Police are asking people to contact them with any information regarding Duffee by calling 806-894-6164.

