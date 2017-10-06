Former Frenship teacher to serve more than 8 years after child pornography case

News release provided by Office of U.S. Attorney John R. Parker

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 30-year-old Lubbock, Texas, woman, Kandi F. Phillips, was sentenced this morning by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings to serve 97 months in federal prison, following her guilty plea in May 2017 to one count of receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

Judge Cummings order Phillips to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on November 10, 2017.

“I have no idea what makes a person - a teacher no less - think it’s okay to engage in sexually explicit communication with a minor,” said U.S. Attorney Parker. “It simply boggles the mind.”

According to documents filed in the case, between December 2016 through February 2017, Phillips was employed as a high school teacher at a public high school in Lubbock County, Texas. During her employment she began interacting online with a student at the school, and the communications turned sexual in nature. Phillips received, by way of the Internet, photographs depicting this minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The case was investigated by the Frenship Independent School District Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven M. Sucsy was in charge of the prosecution.

