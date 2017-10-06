Companion author of Downton Abbey to speak in Lubbock

British author Jessica Fellowes has traveled from London to the South Plains for a literary talk on Downton Abbey.

Fellowes is the companion author of the Downton Abbey books and niece of the hit television show's creator, Julian Fellowes.

Fellowes will share background insights about the show, as well as how her family history inspired some of the show's most memorable story lines.

Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization that devotes its time to supporting the Lubbock Public Library System, brought Fellowes to Lubbock in honor of its 50th anniversary.

The event will take place Sunday, October 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium.

General admission starts at $10 and VIP tickets start at $30.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to learn more about Friends of the Library.

