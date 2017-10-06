Ready to cozy up by the fire?

Join us for the Fireside Giveaway, from KCBD and Fireplaces Unlimited!

Stop by Fireplaces Unlimited at 4811 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414 once a week, every week, to enter to win a cozy fireside gift basket, worth over $100!

Entries are accepted beginning Monday, October 9th, through the month of December. You can enter at Fireplaces Unlimited Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Winners will be announced each Monday, beginning October 16th, on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page, You can like our Facebook page here.

Entries must be received by Friday at 5:30 to be elgible for the following Monday's drawing.

Remember! You can enter once a week, every week, from October 9th through December 29h!

Can't make it to the store?

Simply submit an entry with your Name, Address, Phone Number, and Email Address to the following address:

Fireside Giveaway Contest

KCBD-TV

5600 Ave A

Lubbock, TX 79404

Click HERE for Official Rules