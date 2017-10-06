Fireside Giveaway Official Promotional Rules

Official Promotional Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KCBD-TV 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock Texas 79404; Fireplaces Unlimited, 4811 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas, 79414 (Sponsor(s)).The promotion begins at 8:30 am on October 9thh 2017 and ends at 5:30 pm on December 29th 2017. Entries must be received by 5:30 pm the Friday of each week to qualify for the following week's drawing. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Entrants must reside in one of the following counties in the station's viewing area: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KCBD-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Multiple entries are allowed, but there is a limit of one vote per person per calendar week. Multiple entries by one individual within the same calendar week will disqualify all entries from that individual.

3. How to Enter. Beginning at 8:30 am on October 9th, viewers can go to Fireplaces Unlimited at 4811 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX, 79414 on weekdays between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:30 pm and fill out an entry form to be entered to win. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entry times each week:

Week 1: October 9th at 8:30 am – October 13th at 5:30 pm

Week 2: October 16th at 8:30 am – October 20th at 5:30 pm

Week 3: October 23rd at 8:30 am – October 27th at 5:30 pm

Week 4: October 30th at 8:30 am – November 3rd at 5:30 pm

Week 5: November 6th at 8:30 am – November 10th at 5:30 pm

Week 6: November 13th at 8:30 am – November 17th at 5:30 pm

Week 7: November 20th at 8:30 am – November 24th at 5:30 pm

Week 8: November 27th at 8:30 am – December 1st at 5:30 pm

Week 9: December 4th at 8:30 am – December 8th at 5:30 pm

Week 10: December 11th at 8:30 am – December 15th at 5:30 pm

Week 11: December 18th at 8:30 am – December 22nd at 5:30 pm

Week 12: December 25th at 8:30 am – December 29th at 5:30 pm



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KCBD-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KCBD-TV may release entrant's personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KCBD-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant's personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Prize(s). The winning band wins $3,000 for their school ($1,500 from Sonic and $1,500 from South Plains College). No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Each week the votes will be tallied and announced on air. The band that receives the most votes advances to the next round until the finals. The band that receives the most votes during the final 4 receives $3000 for their program. The winner will be announced on December 14th 2017 during the 10:00pm news.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible votes received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 60 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KCBD-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KCBD-TV if KCBD-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KCBD-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KCBD-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KCBD-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KCBD-TV 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock Texas 79404.