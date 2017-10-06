TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near South Loop creates diversion - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near South Loop creates diversion

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police direct traffic after a crash near the South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro) Police direct traffic after a crash near the South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Northbound traffic is being diverted to the eastbound frontage road near the South Loop and Indiana Avenue.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 can confirm it is a crash between a car and a truck. The Lubbock Police Department was on the scene directing traffic until around 6 p.m.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • AG directive protects religious objectors to LGBT rights

    AG directive protects religious objectors to LGBT rights

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-10-06 15:41:47 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-10-07 00:56:18 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.

  • Feds say they thwarted NYC plot targeting concert venues

    Feds say they thwarted NYC plot targeting concert venues

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:02:14 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-10-07 00:56:13 GMT

    Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.

    Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.

  • Stymied police seek help in uncovering Vegas gunman's motive

    Stymied police seek help in uncovering Vegas gunman's motive

    Friday, October 6 2017 3:12 AM EDT2017-10-06 07:12:14 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-10-07 00:56:04 GMT

    Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

    Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

    •   
Powered by Frankly