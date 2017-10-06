TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near South Loop creates diversion

Police direct traffic after a crash near the South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro)

Northbound traffic is being diverted to the eastbound frontage road near the South Loop and Indiana Avenue.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 can confirm it is a crash between a car and a truck. The Lubbock Police Department was on the scene directing traffic until around 6 p.m.

