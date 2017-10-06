End Zone Scores: 10/6 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 10/6

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores: 

Roosevelt 0       
Abernathy 55        

Whitharral 29       
Anton 70        

Levelland         
Bushland         

Andrews 21        
Coronado 48        

Southland 66       
Cotton Center 6         

Valley 62       
Crowell 36        

Idalou 22       
Denver City 19        

Midland 21       
Frenship 7        

Lubbock Christian 24       
FW Calvary 13        

Rule 24    
Guthrie 59     

Hart 0        
Happy 59         

Plainview        
Hereford         

Rotan 54       
Jayton 41        

Brownfield 66       
Kermit 41        

Loraine        
Klondike         

Nazareth 0       
Kress 70        

Holy Cross        
Lazbuddie         

Balmorhea JV 48       
Loop 0        

Silverton 48        
Lorenzo 54        

Hermleigh 60        
Meadow 64    

Northside 6        
Motley County 59         

Grady 0        
New Home 54        

Borden County 78       
Paducah 22        

Kingdom Prep        
Patton Springs         

Snyder        
Perryton         

Whiteface 0        
Petersburg 45        

Farwell 24       
Post 50        

SpringLake-Earth 21        
Roby 0        

Wellman-Union 8       
Ropes 56        

Ira 54        
Sands 6        

Greenwood 32       
Seminole 35        

O'Donnell 34       
Spur 79        

Monterey 20       
Stephenville 17        

Lamesa 7       
Sweetwater 69        

Dimmitt 0       
Tulia 41        

Trinity Christian        
Willow Park         

Plainview Christian        
Wilson

