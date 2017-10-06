End Zone Scores: 10/6

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:

Roosevelt 0

Abernathy 55

Whitharral 29

Anton 70

Levelland

Bushland

Andrews 21

Coronado 48

Southland 66

Cotton Center 6

Valley 62

Crowell 36

Idalou 22

Denver City 19

Midland 21

Frenship 7

Lubbock Christian 24

FW Calvary 13

Rule 24

Guthrie 59

Hart 0

Happy 59

Plainview

Hereford

Rotan 54

Jayton 41

Brownfield 66

Kermit 41

Loraine

Klondike

Nazareth 0

Kress 70

Holy Cross

Lazbuddie

Balmorhea JV 48

Loop 0

Silverton 48

Lorenzo 54

Hermleigh 60

Meadow 64

Northside 6

Motley County 59

Grady 0

New Home 54

Borden County 78

Paducah 22

Kingdom Prep

Patton Springs

Snyder

Perryton

Whiteface 0

Petersburg 45

Farwell 24

Post 50

SpringLake-Earth 21

Roby 0

Wellman-Union 8

Ropes 56

Ira 54

Sands 6

Greenwood 32

Seminole 35

O'Donnell 34

Spur 79

Monterey 20

Stephenville 17

Lamesa 7

Sweetwater 69

Dimmitt 0

Tulia 41

Trinity Christian

Willow Park

Plainview Christian

Wilson

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.