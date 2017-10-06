End Zone Scores: 10/6

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:
Roosevelt 0
Abernathy 55
Whitharral 29
Anton 70
Levelland
Bushland
Andrews 21
Coronado 48
Southland 66
Cotton Center 6
Valley 62
Crowell 36
Idalou 22
Denver City 19
Midland 21
Frenship 7
Lubbock Christian 24
FW Calvary 13
Rule 24
Guthrie 59
Hart 0
Happy 59
Plainview
Hereford
Rotan 54
Jayton 41
Brownfield 66
Kermit 41
Loraine
Klondike
Nazareth 0
Kress 70
Holy Cross
Lazbuddie
Balmorhea JV 48
Loop 0
Silverton 48
Lorenzo 54
Hermleigh 60
Meadow 64
Northside 6
Motley County 59
Grady 0
New Home 54
Borden County 78
Paducah 22
Kingdom Prep
Patton Springs
Snyder
Perryton
Whiteface 0
Petersburg 45
Farwell 24
Post 50
SpringLake-Earth 21
Roby 0
Wellman-Union 8
Ropes 56
Ira 54
Sands 6
Greenwood 32
Seminole 35
O'Donnell 34
Spur 79
Monterey 20
Stephenville 17
Lamesa 7
Sweetwater 69
Dimmitt 0
Tulia 41
Trinity Christian
Willow Park
Plainview Christian
Wilson
