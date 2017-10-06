Pumpkin Farmers seeing too much rain

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.
