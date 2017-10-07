Texas Tech soccer drops 3-0 decision at Baylor - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech soccer drops 3-0 decision at Baylor

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
WACO, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech soccer team wrapped its one-match weekend with a 3-0 defeat at Baylor on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Red Raiders (8-5-1, 1-3-1) were unable to overcome a 2-0 deficit at halftime by the Bears (8-3-2, 2-2-1). Baylor picked up goals in the 17th & 31st minutes of the first half, followed by a 52nd minute tally to pick up the victory.

Tech finished the night with seven shots, including five in the second frame. Three of the Red Raiders’ five shots in the second half were on goal, as freshman forward Ally Griffin led the team with two on net. Baylor recorded 11 shots, while both teams matched outputs in corner kicks (three) and fouls (11).

The Red Raiders return home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

