Officials responding to power outages in southwest Lubbock

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Officials respond to reports of downed power lines in south Lubbock (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Officials respond to reports of downed power lines in south Lubbock (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

From Upland to Alcove Avenue and along 82nd Street, street lights and traffic lights are out of order due to downed power lines.

Businesses and the surrounding neighborhoods seem to also be dark and without power. Officials are also responding to a car that is trapped by power lines near that area.

As of now the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff's Office and fire officials are working the area. Officials have blocked off 82nd Street but South Plains Electric Cooperative is on the scene to assist in trying to restore power. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

