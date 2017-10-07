Tech wins against Kansas, 65-19

The Texas Tech football team accelerated past Kansas improving to 18-1 overall in the series in Lawrence.
The Red Raiders jumped out in front after a 13-yard touchdown run by Justin Stockton on Tech’s first offensive possession. Then followed by a 47 yard rushing touchdown by Desmond Nisby. Huge game for Nisby, he rushed for 93 yards and 4 touchdowns the Jayhawks didn’t have an answer for him.
Tech took a 21-0 lead in the first, after a 37 yard strike to Quan Shorts from Nic Shimonek.
With less than a minute to play in the first, Kansas got on the scoreboard after Peyton Bender finds Jeremiah Booker for the 18 yard touchdown pass making it 21-7.
In the second quarter, a pair of rushing touchdowns by Nisby give Texas Tech 35-7 edge. The Red Raider defense held the Jayhawks to a 21 yard field goal and Texas Tech leads 35-10 at halftime.
A strong start for Kansas in the second half, 12 unanswered points with the second string quarterback Carter Stanley leading the way. But the Red Raiders takeover after a scoop and score by Justus Parker. A 20-yard fumble return and Tech goes up 41-19 and the Red Raiders never looked back.
Defensive Coordinator David Gibbs and company shut out the Jayhawks in the 4th and the Red Raiders improve to 4-1 and 1-1 in the Big 12.
Next up, Tech travels to Morgantown to face West Virginia next Saturday with an 11am kickoff.
