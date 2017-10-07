Tech up 21-0 in first quarter

Kliff Kingsbury stands with his team before a game against University of Houston (Source: KCBD)

The Red Raiders will be playing the Kansas University Jayhawks as they try to bounce back from a loss against Oklahoma State last week.

Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders take the field at 11 a.m. in Lawrence, Kansas as they enter the second game of conference play.

Justin Stockton was able to put Tech on the board first as he ran in a touchdown within the first nine plays of the game. After Kansas loss possession of the ball it only took one play before Tech's Desmond Nisby was able to run in another touchdown.

Quarterback Nic Shimonek was able to throw in another touchdown to Quan Shorts for the third touchdown in the quarter.

Follow Pete's Tweets live throughout the game.

RELATED STORY: Tech game available on different platforms

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.