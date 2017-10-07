HAPPENING NOW: TTUHSC host medication clean out

London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.
Trump pulling back rules that conservatives see as infringing on religious freedoms.
