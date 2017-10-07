HAPPENING NOW: TTUHSC host medication clean out

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a medication clean out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion at 3601 4th St.

The event is a way for locals around the area to clean out their medicine cabinets of any unused, expired or unnecessary medications, according to an HSC news release. Officials at the event will be able to dispose of the medications properly.

“Flushing or throwing old medications into the trash may contaminate the environment, pollute our drinking and ground water and harm aquatic creatures,” Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz, director of the Texas Panhandle Poison Center, said in a news release. “Also, the abuse of prescription medications continues to be an epidemic in the U.S. and often serves as a precursor to heroin use and addiction. Medication Clean out™ is a proactive approach to safeguard our communities by providing a free and convenient way for people to dispose of these medications in a legal, environmentally sound and convenient manner.”

