Amber alert in place for Richardson girl, believed to be in danger

The Richardson Police Department has issued an amber alert for Sherin Mathews, who they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Mathews is described to be a 3-year-old female of Asian or pacific ethnicity, standing at 3 ft. weighing 22 lbs. She was last on Saturday seen wearing a pink top with black pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information regarding Mathews should call the RPD at 972-744-4800.

