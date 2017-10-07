Amber alert in place for Richardson girl, believed to be in danger

Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns in his first start and helped Iowa State stun No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31.
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.
