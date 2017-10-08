Texas Tech ranked 24 in national AP poll

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off its 65-19 rout of Kansas, Texas Tech returned to the national rankings for the first time since 2013 Sunday as the Red Raiders are ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll.



The Red Raiders, who are also receiving votes in the Amway Coaches poll, moved into the top-25 rankings for the first time since Nov. 3, 2013, when Tech was ranked No. 25 by the AP and No. 23 by the coaches. Tech had previously been receiving votes in at least one of the two polls over the last five weeks.



Following its win over the Jayhawks, Tech is off to its best start to a season since that 2013 campaign when the Red Raiders opened with seven-straight wins. In addition to the Kansas victory, Tech has wins over Eastern Washington (56-10), Arizona State (52-45) and Houston (27-24), the final of which came in an impressive performance on the road.



The Red Raiders head back to the road this weekend to face a West Virginia program that is receiving votes in both polls. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Milan Pucker Stadium in Morgantown with television coverage provided nationally in ESPNU.



The Mountaineers are coming off a narrow 31-24 loss this past weekend at No. 6 TCU that dropped West Virginia to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play. Tech is 1-0 all-time when facing West Virginia while the Red Raiders are ranked in the national polls.



The Red Raiders return to Jones AT&T Stadium in just under two weeks to host Iowa State for homecoming on Oct. 21. Tickets for that game are still available and can be purchased online or by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.