Routine maintenance may cause traffic delays

This maps shows the area where Monday's road work will take place (Source: Google Maps)

Work is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday near the crash attenuator for the eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway direct connector near west Loop 289.

During this time the eastbound direct connector ramp to the freeway will be closed to traffic, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.

There will also be maintenance work going on around the 50th Street exit ramp. Northbound Loop 289 drivers should use the Slide Road or 50th Street exits to get onto the freeway.

TxDOT is advising drivers to slow down near the area or find alternate routes.

