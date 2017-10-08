Crews working lane-widening project on Erskine St.

This week crews with the Texas Department of Transportation have begun work on a project that will widen Erskine Street from Indiana to Quaker Avenue.

This $4.8 million project will widen the two-lane roadway to a five-lane roadway, according to a TxDOT news release. It will also include a continuous turn lane and a concrete road surface.

The streets will be closed to thru traffic but local traffic will still have access. Construction for this project is expected to be complete by late 2018.

