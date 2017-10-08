Crews working lane-widening project on Erskine St.

A water main has broken in downtown Lubbock near 13th Street and Avenue J.
A water main has broken in downtown Lubbock near 13th Street and Avenue J.
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.