Water services to be interrupted in Tahoka Monday, boil water notice afterward

Water services in Tahoka will be shut down for approximately four hours after 9 a.m. on Monday as part of a scheduled water shut-down.

Housely Construction Crew will be installing a water line and new hydrant near the Tahoka Independent School District's campus, according to a TISD news release. Because students are currently on fall break this will not effect them the day of.

However, the town we be under a boil water notice once water services are restored. Water samples will then be taken to a lab for analysis. The notice will remain in effect after Monday indefinitely.

Residents are asked to try and get bottled water or something similar during the time the water is shut off as a precaution.

