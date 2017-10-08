Water main breaks prompt temporary business closures

A water main has broken in downtown Lubbock near 13th Street and Avenue J.

Water in that area has been shut down until crews are able to fix the break. This has also prompted some business near the area, such as Italian Garden, to shut down temporarily because there is no running water.

The work is expected to be finished late in the afternoon Sunday. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

