Water main in downtown Lubbock fixed, crews working to repair road

Crews work to restore water after a main break near 13th Street and Avenue J (Source: Eli Fierro)

A broken water main in downtown Lubbock near 13th Street and Avenue J has been fixed.

Crews are now working to repair the road.

Water in that area was shut down Sunday until crews were able to fix the break. This also prompted some business near the area, such as Italian Garden, to shut down temporarily because there was no running water.

