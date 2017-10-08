Water main in downtown Lubbock fixed, crews working to repair road

Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.
A water main has broken in downtown Lubbock near 13th Street and Avenue J.
A water main has broken in downtown Lubbock near 13th Street and Avenue J.
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.