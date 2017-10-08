Blue Light Live hosts Hurricane Harvey benefit

Patrons watch a band perform in the Blue Light Live for the Texas Music Flood benefit (Source: Eli Fierro)

The multi-venue concert series Texas Music Flood has brought its show to Lubbock's the Blue Light Live in the Depot District on Sunday.

The event serves as a way to raise funds for people who are affected by Hurricane Harvey, according to its website. This is also a coordinated event that brings shows to various venues around the country.

Sunday's show in the Blue Light started around noon and will finish near midnight. Some artists that will be featured include Gypsy Jane, Dalton Domino, Danny Cadra, Jay Dee Lord and many more.

For more information on how to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey visit the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.