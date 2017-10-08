End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
This week’s End Zone Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors. Thursday night, they went to Shallowater and knocked off a former End Zone Team of the week, topping the Mustangs 42-20.
This week’s End Zone Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors. Thursday night, they went to Shallowater and knocked off a former End Zone Team of the week, topping the Mustangs 42-20.
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
Fresh off its 65-19 rout of Kansas, Texas Tech returned to the national rankings for the first time since 2013 Sunday as the Red Raiders are ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll.
Fresh off its 65-19 rout of Kansas, Texas Tech returned to the national rankings for the first time since 2013 Sunday as the Red Raiders are ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll.
When Jonathan Akers scooped a fumble and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to give Wayland Baptist a 24-7 lead just 65 seconds into the second half, it appear Wayland Baptist would finally end the Oklahoma Panhandle State jinx.
When Jonathan Akers scooped a fumble and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to give Wayland Baptist a 24-7 lead just 65 seconds into the second half, it appear Wayland Baptist would finally end the Oklahoma Panhandle State jinx.