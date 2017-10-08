End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week’s End Zone Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors. Thursday night, they went to Shallowater and knocked off a former End Zone Team of the week, topping the Mustangs 42-20. 

Since a season opening loss at Hereford, the Matadors have won five straight. They also have two shutouts 84-0 over Lake View and they celebrated the 50th anniversary of Estacado High School with a 50-0 win over Lubbock High.

Head Coach Marcus Shavers and the Matadors came by our KCBD Studios to talk about the win over Shallowater, what their twitter hashtag #WAWG means and what’s ahead for the team.

