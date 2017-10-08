Temperatures may decrease throughout the week

Sunday was breezy and warm as expected. The winds have actually behaved this afternoon with highs in the 80s most areas. However, a few locations did approached 90 degrees.

But a strong Canadian cold front may blast through the area Monday morning. Models show highs in the 60s/70s ahead of the cold front with 40s and 50s for highs across the Panhandle region. This will make temperatures very difficult to predict.

Highs may occur early in the day with a secondary push of colder air during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40mph are possible Monday afternoon and Monday night behind the strong frontal boundary. Models still showing a slight chance of light showers Monday night, mainly across the Northwestern South Plains.

Models are showing lows in the middle to upper 30s Monday night across the Lubbock area with strong winds continuing through daybreak Tuesday. The clouds and gusty winds should prevent a freeze locally, but its still a very cold airmass for this time of the year. Temperatures could threaten 32 degrees near Muleshoe.

Skies may clear out Tuesday but we could see a few sprinkles or light showers before daybreak. Highs may end up in the lower to middle 60s. Gusty north winds continue with speeds tapering off during the afternoon hours.

Models are showing lows in the 30's across portions of the viewing area again Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. So far, it's keeping Lubbock above the freezing mark, but will be a close call for some. Winds return to the southwest overnight which may save Lubbock from freezing temperatures again.

Lows from 35 to 40 degrees are expected.

