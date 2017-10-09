Lubbock police searching for man seen stealing security cameras - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for man seen stealing security cameras

Provided by LPD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a theft suspect who was seen stealing two security cameras off the side of a house back on Sept. 23.

If you recognize this man, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

