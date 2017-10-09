Driver killed in Saturday night crash in Lynn County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Driver killed in Saturday night crash in Lynn County

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
LYNN COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Lynn County on Saturday night.

The accident happened on US 380, 12 miles east of Tahoka around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

DPS tells us that a 1994 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a trailer was parked on the eastbound shoulder of US 380.

A 2012 Ford F550 was parked to the left of of the Peterbilt in the eastbound lane with amber overhead lights activated.

A 1987 Volkswagen Scirocco was traveling east on US 380, approaching the parked vehicles from behind.

DPS says the driver of the Volkswagen veered right to avoid the Ford F550 and struck the back left corner of the Peterbilt trailer from behind.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan

    Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan

    Monday, October 9 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-10-09 15:13:52 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:14:10 GMT

    EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.

    EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.

  • Gunman's brother in Vegas as police seek to find motive

    Gunman's brother in Vegas as police seek to find motive

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:43:13 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:08:10 GMT
    Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account. (Source; CNN)Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account. (Source; CNN)

    Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

    Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.

  • Trump lists demands on immigration in exchange for DACA

    Trump lists demands on immigration in exchange for DACA

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-10-09 08:03:44 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:07:17 GMT

    Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

    Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

    •   
Powered by Frankly