Portions of US 380 to be shut down Wednesday for investigation into deadly accident

One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Lynn County on Saturday night.

The accident happened on US 380, 12 miles east of Tahoka around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

DPS tells us that a 1994 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a trailer was parked on the eastbound shoulder of US 380.

A 2012 Ford F550 was parked to the left of of the Peterbilt in the eastbound lane with amber overhead lights activated.

A 1987 Volkswagen Scirocco was traveling east on US 380, approaching the parked vehicles from behind.

DPS says the driver of the Volkswagen veered right to avoid the Ford F550 and struck the back left corner of the Peterbilt trailer from behind.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.

Portions of US 380 will be shut down for four to five hours on Wednesday morning starting at 9 a.m. as DPS conducts its investigation. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to FM 179 and westbound traffic will be rerouted to FM 1328.

