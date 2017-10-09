Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.
Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.
The Texas Tech soccer team wrapped its one-match weekend with a 3-0 defeat at Baylor on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.
The Texas Tech soccer team wrapped its one-match weekend with a 3-0 defeat at Baylor on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
This week’s End Zone Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors. Thursday night, they went to Shallowater and knocked off a former End Zone Team of the week, topping the Mustangs 42-20.
This week’s End Zone Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors. Thursday night, they went to Shallowater and knocked off a former End Zone Team of the week, topping the Mustangs 42-20.
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.