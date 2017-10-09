Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.

Nisby follows in the shoes of teammates Ja’Deion High (Special Teams on Sept. 18), Dakota Allen (Defensive on Sept. 25) and DaMarcus Fields (Newcomer on Oct. 2) as Red Raiders who have been selected for a conference weekly award this season by a media panel that regularly covers the league.

Nisby was dominant last Saturday in Tech’s 65-19 rout over Kansas, rushing for a career-high 93 yards to go along with four touchdowns on the ground. Nisby found the endzone three times in the first half alone, marking the first time a Red Raider had rushed for three touchdowns in a half since Baron Batch did so in the 2009 meeting against Kansas.

Nisby’s four rushing touchdowns overall, meanwhile, were the most for a Red Raider in a game since DeAndre Washington put together a similar performance against TCU in 2015. Nisby is the only Big 12 player to record four or more touchdowns in a game so far this season.

With his four touchdowns against the Jayhawks, Nisby has now found the endzone six times over the last three games. He leads the Red Raiders with six total touchdowns this year entering Saturday’s clash at West Virginia.

The victory over Kansas propelled Tech to 4-1 this season and 1-1 in Big 12 play, earning the 24th-ranked Red Raiders their first appearance in the Associated Press top-25 poll since 2013. Tech is off to a 4-1 start to its season for the first time since that 2013 season.

