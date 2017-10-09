Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Desmond Nisby (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Desmond Nisby (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.

Nisby follows in the shoes of teammates Ja’Deion High (Special Teams on Sept. 18), Dakota Allen (Defensive on Sept. 25) and DaMarcus Fields (Newcomer on Oct. 2) as Red Raiders who have been selected for a conference weekly award this season by a media panel that regularly covers the league.

Nisby was dominant last Saturday in Tech’s 65-19 rout over Kansas, rushing for a career-high 93 yards to go along with four touchdowns on the ground. Nisby found the endzone three times in the first half alone, marking the first time a Red Raider had rushed for three touchdowns in a half since Baron Batch did so in the 2009 meeting against Kansas.

Nisby’s four rushing touchdowns overall, meanwhile, were the most for a Red Raider in a game since DeAndre Washington put together a similar performance against TCU in 2015. Nisby is the only Big 12 player to record four or more touchdowns in a game so far this season.

With his four touchdowns against the Jayhawks, Nisby has now found the endzone six times over the last three games. He leads the Red Raiders with six total touchdowns this year entering Saturday’s clash at West Virginia.

The victory over Kansas propelled Tech to 4-1 this season and 1-1 in Big 12 play, earning the 24th-ranked Red Raiders their first appearance in the Associated Press top-25 poll since 2013. Tech is off to a 4-1 start to its season for the first time since that 2013 season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:30:36 GMT
    Desmond Nisby (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Desmond Nisby (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.

    Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.

  • Texas Tech soccer drops 3-0 decision at Baylor

    Texas Tech soccer drops 3-0 decision at Baylor

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:27:45 GMT
    Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Texas Tech soccer team wrapped its one-match weekend with a 3-0 defeat at Baylor on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

    The Texas Tech soccer team wrapped its one-match weekend with a 3-0 defeat at Baylor on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

  • CBS Sports reporter backtracks on Kaepernick anthem report

    CBS Sports reporter backtracks on Kaepernick anthem report

    Sunday, October 8 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-10-08 17:43:20 GMT
    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:05:25 GMT

    Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.

    Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.

    •   
Powered by Frankly