Jacob Wayne Duffee was last seen on Sept. 29 (Source:KCBD)

The search continues for missing Levelland man Jacob Wayne Duffee.

Duffee was last seen on Sept. 29 in Levelland.

He was seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, a dark-colored ball cap and a dark-colored jacket.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says officers found Duffee's 2005 F-250 pickup near County Road 7570 and University in South Lubbock. The door was open and the lights were on.

Duffee's family have been putting up flyers all around Levelland, talking with people, in hopes that someone knows something that can bring him back home safely.

"We just want him to know that we're searching for him and we're not gonna give up," Jacob's sister, Elizabeth Duffee, said.

Duffee's family says they last talked to him on Sept. 28. They said they were talking with him about his trip to see his family in Ennis for his upcoming birthday. There were no indications that something was wrong.

"He said everything was going good with his landscaping business and he didn't really have any problems or no frustrations right now," Elizabeth said.

Duffee graduated from Texas Tech in August and started his business in Levelland soon after.

His family says it is out of character for him to just disappear like this and that's why they fear something is wrong.

"He wouldn't just walk away from his family," Elizabeth said. "He's very family-oriented."

Duffee's family are determined to find him. They say any information is crucial to them right now.

"The smallest tip is gold right now to us. It means so much to us, just the smallest bit of information."

The family is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.