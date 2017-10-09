Area teams shine in state football Rankings

As we move into week 7 of the High School Football season, many area teams are having outstanding seasons. The reward for that, getting ranked in the State rankings.

Here are area teams in the polls this week:

Associated Press State Rankings

5A: Coronado #16

4A: Sweetwater #10, Estacado #14

2A: Abernathy #7, Post #15

SixManFootball.com State Rankings

1A Division I

Borden County #1

Nazareth #9

Ropes #10

Ira #13

Spur #18

Anton #19

1A Division 2

Valley #5

Motley County #11

Sands #13

Petersburg #14

Amherst #16

Jayton #20

TAPPS Division II

All Saints #7

Plainview Christian #17

Texas Association of Independent Organizations Rankings

Lubbock Titans #1

