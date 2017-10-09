Area teams shine in state football Rankings - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area teams shine in state football Rankings

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

As we move into week 7 of the High School Football season, many area teams are having outstanding seasons. The reward for that, getting ranked in the State rankings.

Here are area teams in the polls this week:

Associated Press State Rankings

  • 5A: Coronado #16
  • 4A: Sweetwater #10, Estacado #14
  • 2A: Abernathy #7, Post #15

SixManFootball.com State Rankings

1A Division I

  • Borden County #1
  • Nazareth #9
  • Ropes #10
  • Ira #13
  • Spur #18
  • Anton #19

1A Division 2

  • Valley #5
  • Motley County #11
  • Sands #13
  • Petersburg #14
  • Amherst #16
  • Jayton #20

TAPPS Division II

  • All Saints #7
  • Plainview Christian #17

Texas Association of Independent Organizations Rankings

  • Lubbock Titans #1

We spotlight all of these teams and more with our End Zone Coverage Thursday and Friday night at 10.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

    ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:33:58 GMT
    Monday, October 9 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-10-10 02:25:28 GMT

    ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.

    ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.

  • Area teams shine in state football Rankings

    Area teams shine in state football Rankings

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-10-10 01:12:54 GMT
    End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    As we move into week 7 of the High School Football season, many area teams are having outstanding seasons. The reward for that, getting ranked in the State rankings.

    As we move into week 7 of the High School Football season, many area teams are having outstanding seasons. The reward for that, getting ranked in the State rankings.

  • Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Nisby tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:30:36 GMT
    Desmond Nisby (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Desmond Nisby (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.

    Texas Tech junior running back Desmond Nisby was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, marking the fourth-consecutive week a Red Raider has won a weekly conference award.

    •   
Powered by Frankly