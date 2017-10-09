Hunter Pitaniello wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hunter Pitaniello wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week’s winner of the Pollard Ford Play of the Week was Lubbock Christian’s Hunter Pitaniello. The Eagle soared in to rip the ball away and take it 97 yards for the Lubbock Christian touchdown.

Hunter’s video on the Pollard Ford Play of the Week Facebook page had over 400 likes and 12,000 views. Hunter earns a $500 scholarship from Pollard Ford.

