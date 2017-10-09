Hunter Pitaniello wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.
For the third week in a row, the Red Raider football team will have an early bird start.
For the third week in a row, the Red Raider football team will have an early bird start.
This week’s winner of the Pollard Ford Play of the Week was Lubbock Christian’s Hunter Pitaniello. The Eagle soared in to rip the ball away and take it 97 yards for the Lubbock Christian touchdown.
This week’s winner of the Pollard Ford Play of the Week was Lubbock Christian’s Hunter Pitaniello. The Eagle soared in to rip the ball away and take it 97 yards for the Lubbock Christian touchdown.
Through five games so far, the Antelopes are undefeated, winning by an average of 30-points per game.
Through five games so far, the Antelopes are undefeated, winning by an average of 30-points per game.
As we move into week 7 of the High School Football season, many area teams are having outstanding seasons. The reward for that, getting ranked in the State rankings.
As we move into week 7 of the High School Football season, many area teams are having outstanding seasons. The reward for that, getting ranked in the State rankings.