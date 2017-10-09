Red Raiders homecoming game vs. Iowa State set to kickoff at 11 a.m.

For the third week in a row, the Red Raider football team will have an early bird start.

The Big 12 announced on Monday that Texas Tech's homecoming game with Iowa State on Oct. 21 will kickoff at 11 a.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech is already 2-0 in 11 a.m. games and now this Saturday they visit West Virginia at 11 a.m. and then host Iowa State 11 a.m. on the 21st.

According to a Texas Tech press release, dating back to the start of the 2004 campaign, Tech has had four 11 a.m. kickoffs in a season only once previously, in 2013.

The release says Texas Tech alumni from around the world will reconnect in Lubbock for the Iowa State game, which will be part of the university's annual week-long Homecoming festivities. Tech is 54-30-3 all-time in Homecoming games, which includes a 66-31 win over Iowa State in 2015.

Tickets are still available for the Iowa State game as well as Tech's two other home contests against Kansas State (Nov. 4) and TCU (Nov. 18). Fans can purchase a ticket for all three games through the "Raider Power Pack," which is priced at $120 per person.

