Texas Tech police officer shot, killed on campus; suspect in custody

A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building at 413 Flint Avenue.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say Texas Tech police made a student welfare check late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered the room of 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers took Daniels to the TTU police station for standard debriefing.

At the TTU police station, Daniels is accused of pulling a gun and fatally shooting an officer. The suspect ran off and a full SWAT call out was made.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer," Texas Tech Police Department Chief Kyle Bonath said. "The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by TTPD near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

Daniels was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. He was found near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Sources say Daniels' ripped off the officer's body camera after the shooting, but the camera was found around 10:30 p.m.

Once Daniels was taken into custody, the lockdowns at Texas Tech University and University Medical Center were lifted. Classes will resume normally on Tuesday, Oct. 10, but officials say people still need to avoid the Texas Tech Police Department and the north side of campus.

Sources report after being taken into custody, Daniels repeatedly tried to spit on law enforcement officers.

Officials with Texas Tech Police, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Federal agents, and the Texas Department of Public Safety were all called to assist.

After Daniels' arrest, officials were searching through vehicles on the west side of the stadium. Sources say a gun was recovered, but it is not clear if it belonged to the officer or Daniels.

T.C. Richards, a TTU student, says he found out about the active shooter situation and noticed there were many students walking around, unaware of the situation. He decided to drive around and pick up students and take them to their dorms. He said he pulled over in the parking lot of the Jones AT&T Stadium to send a text to a friend about the shooting. He then noticed a man walking next to his vehicle who matched the description of the shooter.

"He walked out from behind the football stadium, between the football stadium and the training facility, started walking across the parking lot, in the same exact clothing he was wearing. He kept looking back at my truck. My headlights were on and he kind of walked pretty quick," said Richards.

He said that is when he called 911. Within a few minutes, officers arrived at his location to ask him some questions. They asked him to leave the area. Richards said just a few moments later he received the alert the suspected shooter was in custody.

"They got the situation under control within the hour made me feel safe because I know they did their job properly and they did a really good job in general. So I feel much safer now knowing that our police officers here are taking care of us making sure we're safe," said TTU student Bahij Atallah.

Atallah was at the Rec Center on campus when the shooting happened. He was texting Richards during the shooting. He said the staff escorted those in the Rec Center to the basement to make sure everyone was safe.

"The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community," Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. "I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response."

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred at Texas Tech University this evening:

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community."

Statement from Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan:

"Words can’t express how saddened I am by the tragic loss of one of our Texas Tech University police officers tonight. Terri and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the officer’s family and the Texas Tech University Police Department. I would like to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and all of the law enforcement professionals from across the area who supported our campus during this time of need. Our Texas Tech family is strong and will support each other as we grieve."

Congressman Jodey Arrington released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the police officer who was killed and the entire Texas Tech family. I applaud the quick and effective response from local and state law enforcement officers who prevented further tragedy."

Attorney General Ken Paxton today released the following statement:

"Texans are shocked and saddened by the senseless murder of a courageous Texas Tech University police officer. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with this officer's family and the Texas Tech community today and in the days ahead. I will be in Lubbock today meeting with law enforcement officials and Texas Tech administrators to offer the entire support of this agency to the university and their police department. Please join Angela and me as we pray for all those impacted by this tragedy."

