TTU police officer shot, killed at TTPD headquarters; suspect in custody

Lubbock police confirm that a Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday night at the Texas Tech Police building at 413 Flint Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m.

Texas Tech officials tell us they did a welfare check on a student, found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his room and brought him in, once at the PD building, the student pulled a gun and shot the officer in the head, killing him. Then the student fled on foot.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels.

The Texas Tech campus is still on lockdown, everyone on campus should take shelter in a safe location. UMC is also on lockdown.

The inside of the building has been cleared and a SWAT team is assisting with the search.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area of 4th & Flint.

