TTU police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody

A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building at 413 Flint Avenue.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say Texas Tech police made a student welfare check late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered the room of 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers took Daniels to the TTU police station for standard debriefing.

At the TTU police station, Daniels is accused of pulling a gun and fatally shooting an officer. The suspect ran off and a full SWAT call out was made.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer," Texas Tech Police Department Chief Kyle Bonath said. "The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by TTPD near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

Daniels was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. He was found near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Sources say Daniels' ripped off the officer's body camera after the shooting, but the camera was found around 10:30 p.m.

Once Daniels was taken into custody, the lockdowns at Texas Tech University and University Medical Center were lifted. Classes will resume normally on Tuesday, Oct. 10, but officials say people still need to avoid the Texas Tech Police Department and the north side of campus.

Officials with Texas Tech Police, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Federal agents, and the Texas Department of Public Safety were all called to assist.

After Daniels' arrest, officials were searching through vehicles on the west side of the stadium. Sources say a gun was recovered, but it is not clear if it belonged to the officer or Daniels.

"The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community," Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. "I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response."

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred at Texas Tech University this evening:

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community."

"The family of the deceased officer will be in the prayers of the entire Texas Tech community. in the coming days, we will be offering full support to that family. I want to express my appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, the Lubbock Police, the Sheriff's Office and other local state and federal agencies that have assisted in this tragic event," said Lawrence Schovanec, TTU President.

Statement from Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan

"Words can’t express how saddened I am by the tragic loss of one of our Texas Tech University police officers tonight. Terri and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the officer’s family and the Texas Tech University Police Department. I would like to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and all of the law enforcement professionals from across the area who supported our campus during this time of need. Our Texas Tech family is strong and will support each other as we grieve."

