Students wrap Will Rogers statue, TTU seal in honor of fallen officer

Texas Tech students are honoring a campus police officer who was shot and killed Monday.

Earlier Monday, officers made a student welfare check at Talkington Hall on the Texas Tech campus. When they entered 19-year-old Hollis Daniels's room, police say they found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers took Daniels back to the Tech police station. That's when they say he pulled a gun and fatally shot an officer at the station around 7:45 pm. Daniels then ran off.

Officers found and arrested Daniels just before 9:30 Monday night near the Lubbock Memorial Coliseum.

Late that night, the Texas Tech Saddle Tramps wrapped the Will Rogers statue on campus in black in honor of the fallen officer. The Saddle Tramps historically wrap the statue in times of tragedy. The last time it was wrapped was following the death of former Texas Tech head football coach Spike Dykes.

Before that, the statue was wrapped after the fatal homecoming crash in Oklahoma, and following the September 11th terror attacks.

Students Stephen Deasy and Maria Gonzales also showed support by wrapping a blue ribbon around the Texas Tech seal. Blue ribbons represent the law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price and given their lives in the line of duty. It also honors the officers who protect our communities.

Police have not yet identified the officer who was killed. Officers are holding a press conference at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. You can watch that livestream at kcbd.com or by downloading the KCBD app.

