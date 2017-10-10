'I'm the one who shot your friend': Texas Tech student charged with capital murder

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Mueller, who is investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey and other key actions of the Trump administration, has signaled that his team intends to interview multiple current and former White House officials in the coming weeks.
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
Texas Tech will be holding a memorial service Tuesday night in honor of fallen TTU police officer Floyd East, Jr. The service will be held at 6 p.m. in Memorial Circle.
