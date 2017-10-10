'I'm the one who shot your friend': Texas Tech student charged with capital murder

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath and University President Lawrence Schovanec will address Monday’s shooting of a Texas Tech police officer and subsequent search and apprehension of the suspect, who fled the incident. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Watch live on KCBD NewsChannel 11 - on air, online, KCBD news app and KCBD social media.

The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The officer has been identified as 48-year-old Floyd East, Jr. According to social media accounts, Officer East has been with the TTU Police Department since 2014.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say Texas Tech police made a student welfare check late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered the room of 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers took Daniels to the TTU police station for a standard briefing.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer," Texas Tech Police Department Chief Kyle Bonath said. "The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by TTPD near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

The warrant for Daniels states that he was in the Texas Tech Police Department briefing room with Officer East and he was not wearing handcuffs. A corporal heard a bang and ran into the room. Officer East was found with an apparent gunshot wound but Daniels was no longer in the room. A .45 caliber RP shell casing was found near the officer who was shot. The corporal reported that the officer's body camera was missing but that the officer's firearm was still in his holster.

The suspect fled on foot and SWAT was called to assist with the search.

Daniels was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. He was found near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. According to the warrant, Daniels told the officers: "I'm the one that shot your friend." He also told officers that he "f***** up" and "did something illogical."

The warrant says a .45 caliber pistol loaded with RP ammunition was found where Daniels was arrested. The officer's body camera was also found nearby.

