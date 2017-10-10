Texas Tech Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury talks about campus shooting

During the opening statements at the Tuesday morning news conference from Texas Tech Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury, he begins with offering his condolences to the family of the fallen officer and the entire Texas Tech Police Department.

"We obviously work closely with those guys at Texas Tech PD. It's a tough situation for everybody involved. We greatly appreciate the immediate response and communication from our University and all the law enforcement agencies involved that allowed us to be safe."

See his full statement below.

Here is @TTUKingsbury's opening statement from today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/SZo76bUTS9 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 10, 2017

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath and University President Lawrence Schovanec will address Monday’s shooting of a Texas Tech police officer and subsequent search and apprehension of the suspect, who fled the incident. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Watch live on KCBD NewsChannel 11 - on air, online, KCBD news app and KCBD social media.

The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The officer has been identified as 48-year-old Floyd East, Jr. According to social media accounts, Officer East has been with the TTU Police Department since 2014.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say Texas Tech police made a student welfare check late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered the room of 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers took Daniels to the TTU police station for a standard briefing.

The warrant for 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III states Daniels was in the Texas Tech Police Department briefing room with an Officer East. Daniels was not wearing handcuffs. A corporal heard a bang and ran into the room. Officer East found with an apparent gunshot wound but Daniels was no longer in the room. A .45 caliber RP shell casing was found near the officer who was shot. The corporal reported the officer's body camera was missing but the officer's firearm was still in his holster.

The suspect ran off and a full SWAT call out was made.

Daniels was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. He was found near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. According to the warrant, Daniels told the officers that "he was the one that shot their friend." He also told officers he "f***** up" and he "did something illogical."

The warrant says a .45 caliber pistol loaded with RP ammunition was found where Daniels was arrested. The officer's body camera was also found nearby.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.