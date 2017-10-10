400 students evacuated from Texas Tech dorm due to fire

Fire reported at Horn/Knapp Hall on TTU campus (Source: KCBD)

Nearly 400 students were evacuated from a dorm on the Texas Tech University campus Tuesday morning after a fire was reported.

The fire was reported on the third floor of Horn/Knapp Hall located at 16th and University Ave.

According to officials on the scene, construction work sparked the fire.

There is no word on injuries.

Students are expected to be allowed back into the residence hall around 1 p.m.

