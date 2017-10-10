400 students evacuated from Texas Tech dorm due to fire

Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."
Mueller, who is investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey and other key actions of the Trump administration, has signaled that his team intends to interview multiple current and former White House officials in the coming weeks.
